Drip Rail Molding Removal Tool.

horse sence
That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
Mod Dude
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 9,191
-
- 3,629
-
- 233
Now i am sure there is probably a tool made for this ,although i haven't seen one ...just to be safe ,Patten Pending
I had some 16 Gauge that was a 1 1/2 inches wide .i cut a piece and a few bends later i had the jar to remove the molding .
I had an old screw driver and cut the tip off and welded the jaw to the end . I had to put a 45 * bend in the screw driver to clear the door and the quarter .
I had some 16 Gauge that was a 1 1/2 inches wide .i cut a piece and a few bends later i had the jar to remove the molding .
I had an old screw driver and cut the tip off and welded the jaw to the end . I had to put a 45 * bend in the screw driver to clear the door and the quarter .