Drip Rail Molding Removal Tool.

Now i am sure there is probably a tool made for this ,although i haven't seen one ...just to be safe ,Patten Pending :D
I had some 16 Gauge that was a 1 1/2 inches wide .i cut a piece and a few bends later i had the jar to remove the molding .
_MG_5788.JPG
_MG_5789.JPG
_MG_5790.JPG

I had an old screw driver and cut the tip off and welded the jaw to the end . I had to put a 45 * bend in the screw driver to clear the door and the quarter .
_MG_5791.JPG
_MG_5792.JPG

_MG_5794.JPG
 

It worked perfect ,although my molding was all bent up my tool didn't ad any dents or scratches and the molding came off very easily .I tried a 67 fast back and it came off with out a mark on it .I also tried a 78 ford pick up ,it has the same type molding but it is made of aluminum ,it came off with out a mark . I think i will glue some vinyl on the inside of the upper jaw just to make sure it will not scratch the moldings . Total Cost ...25 minutes .
_MG_5795.JPG
_MG_5796.JPG
_MG_5797.JPG
 
Billm

Billm

Member
Apr 16, 2014
47
4
19
70
Nice tool. I have wondered how you remove that trim with put damaging it!
 
Yep ,that was the only way to do it .I figured there had to be an easier way though .And i deleted my pics :doh:I made a new one for 69-70 ,they are different . Takes the molding right off and it will also install the molding with out a mark .
 
horseballz

horseballz

10 Year Member
Sep 30, 2009
820
18
39
Las Vegas, NV
You could likely start a little side business making & selling those and create a small (maybe even large, who knows) income stream. I know I'd buy one, in the $12-$18 price range! :cool: The market may even bear up to $25! I mean, what's the cost? A $.99 screwdriver, electricity for the welder, a small bit of sheet metal and your time, maybe $8, and likely even less. If you made a couple dozen at a time the labor would likely work out to 5 or 10 minutes each, once averaged.

Now, I realize that a guy with your skills may think "Why would anyone wanna buy one, because they're so easy to make!" but many don't have the tools, skills or time and would gladly cough up a few bucks! If you actually start making & selling them, I expect one in payment for the idea! :p
Gene
 
HAHA , I already have a tool maker looking at them .I sold one already and maybe two more for $20.each I deleted my pics of the 69-70 tool ,it is a bit different than the 65 -68 .I will have to see if i can get more pics . I tested both tools on my cars and i probably had the molding on and off my 69 fast back 30 times with out a mark on it .
 
The tool for the 69-70
1.jpg

I just hooks under the lip of the molding and flips it loose .

5.jpg

6.jpg
7.jpg

I even made something to install the molding .It is just a tab that hooks onto the back of the rain gutter and when you press down it locks on the molding .I am planning on making this into the removal tool so it will be a two in one tool ,a remover and install tool .
2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
 
