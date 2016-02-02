Drip Rail Replacement Options On Coupe?

My drip rails on my 66 coupe are trash. I already had to remove the roof skin because it was Swiss cheese. A replacement roof skin is on its way.



Because the roof skin is off, the drip rail section that is sandwiched between the roof and structure is exposed.



Is there any potential of finding a set of drip rails used somewhere? I don't even know of who or where to look.



Has anyone used the fast back rails when the roof skin is off?



I thought about shaving the rails, but I'm not convinced especially with all the complaints of water getting in the car when shaved.



Are there any other options that I am not thinking of? The bottom lip for the molding is throwing me off.





