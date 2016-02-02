Drip Rail Replacement Options On Coupe?

Kkroeker

Kkroeker

My drip rails on my 66 coupe are trash. I already had to remove the roof skin because it was Swiss cheese. A replacement roof skin is on its way.

Because the roof skin is off, the drip rail section that is sandwiched between the roof and structure is exposed.

Is there any potential of finding a set of drip rails used somewhere? I don't even know of who or where to look.

Has anyone used the fast back rails when the roof skin is off?

I thought about shaving the rails, but I'm not convinced especially with all the complaints of water getting in the car when shaved.

Are there any other options that I am not thinking of? The bottom lip for the molding is throwing me off.


tos

tos

Have you thought about fabricating your own rails? If you are able to replace a roof skin then you should be able to fab some rails?
 
horse sence

horse sence

The drip rail attaches to the upper door frame and then the roof skin spot welds to the drip rail ,so the roof skin will have to be removed first of all .I dont think the coupe rail is reproduced but you could take a fast back and piece it together .The fast back and coupe drip rail attaches the same way but they are shaped different for the two different door openings .
 
Kkroeker

Kkroeker

Good the hear Horse sence. The roof skin is off so that is not an obstacle.
I tried to fab something up, and thought I was doing real good, until I noticed the slight lip on the underside of the rail for the molding to hook onto. Potentially using a fastback rail to section in is good news.


horse sence

horse sence

The front portion of the drip rail is the same for coupe to a fast back all the way up to just past the wind wings, so if it is just the front with a rust problem that would be easy .
 
D

David65

Hi Kkroeker,

Did you finally manage to replace your original drip rails with the Fast Back ones?
I have to do the same on my 65 Coupe and I have just removed the roof skin.

Thanks & Regards,
David
 
