Maciasmarci
- May 19, 2021
40
1
8
26
I have a rebuilt 306/t5 w/ used b-cam gt40 heads /upper lower intake ,19lbs injectors cold air intake, 39psi pressure timing is at 10 degrees . Replaced fuel pump , injectors, spark plugs , tfi module , iac, tps, checked resistance on wires, no vac leaks, tried adjusting tps and iac. Adjusted idle screw all the way in to keep the car from dying . Car idles at 800-900. Idles fine . Only when I drive around in the streets and try to switch gears is when it stalls on me. As soon as I press the clutch and switch to neutral the car stalls . Another issue is that when I punch the gas from a complete stop ,at WOT it does not respond immediately. It will slowly pickup speed and power. Codes are 34,44,94. I should say it doesn’t have the thermactor holes these heads so the air pump/ solenoids are inoperable. Any ideas