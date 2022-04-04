Did this combo ever run correctly or is this the first time setting it up?



What concerns me here is that with the idle screw in all the way, you can only get it to 800-900 RPM. Like said, on similar combos that should result in a 1500 RPM idle easily.



Those codes won't really affect much here. Were those codes run with the engine off? Or with the Engine running? I would suspect that you should have gotten a code 12 as well (Idle too low) since you can't get the idle much higher. If those were the engine off codes, please proceed and start the engine and run the engine running codes.



Do you suspect you are running rich at all? Does the engine stumble a bit as if it's loaded up with fuel and then clears a second later and revs? When the engine stalls out, does it easily restart or does it stumble, like it's flooded out? Sometimes running overly rich can cause the car to easily stall out. If it stalls and doesn't easily start, does depressing the gas to the floor (flood clear mode) make it restart easier?



Was the cam degreed when installed?



Does it sound at all like it has a misfire? Are you able to run the cylinder balance test procedure at the end of the code-reading process? Sometimes it won't let you if it's unable to maintain idle control. How did the plugs look when you replaced them? Did any look fouled? Were they all showing signs of even burning?



Have you run compression to see if a valve or two is being left hanging open?