Just installed a BBK 65mm TB. Went on a couple of QC drives after adjusting the idle to factory with spout connector out. Car runs fine until a WOT event. Afterwards, the idle will hang around 2k for a couple minutes. Then, I'll blip the throttle and car will return to normal idle behavior until next WOT. Is this asking for a base idle reset, a sledge hammer, or something else? Thoughts?