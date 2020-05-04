Fox Driver’s window

Exrace89GT

Mar 29, 2019
Lompoc, CA
So I posted before about my driver’s window not going all the way up. This is a ‘89 GT. So it was suggested that the drive buttons in the motor drive were bad. So I pull the motor and sure enough they were bad. Deformed and coming apart. The person posting an answer said that you could get new ones at NAPA and gave the part number. So I get them and there is no way I can get them to fit. Looks like they are too big in diameter. Does anyone have any other ideas?
 

A

africansnowowl

Apr 29, 2020
San Antonio
I don’t know the part # without looking it up, but I’d recommend using the high torque window motors. Same price. They may even be the only motor still produced, but not sure on that. The ones LMR sells are the high torque ones.
They fixed my problem of the windows not going up with new channel run weatherstripping.
 
