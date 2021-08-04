DRIVER DOOR ISSUES??

I have a 2004 gt that i just bought. i can’t find anything about the issue. when i bought the car the driver window didn’t work so i replaced the motor. it worked for a couple weeks and then stopped working again. i was told it could be a wiring issue within the door. does anyone know what might be causing this and is it fixable? will it keep happening if i fix it? the passenger window button works just fine and when i press the driver window button it makes a clicking by the fuse box. replaced the fuse in it to eliminate that issue. could it be any other issue besides bad wiring? i appreciate any and all help