Hi all, I just purchased a 1987 LX T-Top 5.0. Bought the car as my introduction to classics. When I bought it, both power windows worked, when I got home, the passenger side went up and down with no problem. The driver side however, does not go up anymore. When pressing the down button, I can hear the motor working, but when hitting up, nothing. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I just replaced the driver window motor as well and still does not work.