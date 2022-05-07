Driver Side Window Problems 1987 GT

Hello,



I recently got a 1987 GT hatchback and it is the first real project car I have ever had. Since I am new to working on cars and I really love this car I have been a little worried about taking things apart because I don't want to run the risk of breaking irreplaceable parts. However, I recently ran into the problem where I rolled my driver side window down and then it didn't roll back up and I could use some help from more experienced individuals to find a fix for it. I took the door panel off and was able to test the motor for the power window and I found that it was working. I was thinking the next thing that could be wrong is the switches or some of the wiring in the door jam. I was wondering if anyone knows a good way to access the wiring in the door jam or knows if there is a way for me to test the switches. The passenger side window and the power locks still work. Thank you!