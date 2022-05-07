Driver Side Window Problems 1987 GT

Hello,

I recently got a 1987 GT hatchback and it is the first real project car I have ever had. Since I am new to working on cars and I really love this car I have been a little worried about taking things apart because I don't want to run the risk of breaking irreplaceable parts. However, I recently ran into the problem where I rolled my driver side window down and then it didn't roll back up and I could use some help from more experienced individuals to find a fix for it. I took the door panel off and was able to test the motor for the power window and I found that it was working. I was thinking the next thing that could be wrong is the switches or some of the wiring in the door jam. I was wondering if anyone knows a good way to access the wiring in the door jam or knows if there is a way for me to test the switches. The passenger side window and the power locks still work. Thank you!
 

Update: I put the window motor back in and the switches worked and the window started going up and down again. However, it is very clunky and goes up and down roughly. Would this be caused by the motor or by the arm that brings it up and down. There don't appear to be any cogs missing on the motor gear or the larger gear attached to the motor.
 
