When traveling at over 10 mph or so, I have this slight noise that seems to be coming from under the drivers’ side dash area. Maybe from behind the front speaker grill area. It almost sounds like a noisy clock in an older car. When I stop, the noise goes away. It has to be “wind-related“ somehow, but I can’t figure out what it could be. I looked under the hood for something that could be loose and bouncing around, but came up empty.