Drivers door wont unlock with fob

May 21, 2020
Odds are this has been discussed before but I can seem to find anything.
05 GT. (47k miles)
Press unlock on fob once, nothing. Press unlock twice, passenger door will unlock.
Drivers door is still locked.
I can unlock with key, no problems.
Fob problem or door lock problem??
Any ideas?
Thanks!!
 

