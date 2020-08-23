Last night I took my 86 (302, 5 speed)to the store. It is about a 8-9 minute drive, on a nice cool (60 degrees) evening. It ran fine, all was good. I shut off the car while daughter listened to the radio for about 6 or so minutes. I started the car, started right up. Took off, went around the turn and when I hit the gas and the car went over 3500 it sputtered and backfired, but still ran fine below 3500. Drove home, another 8-9 minutes and parked. Next morning, I went out to start the car and NOTHING. Lights go on, bells go off, fuel pump makes noise for the 2 seconds or so (Always does), but nothing at the key. My started click, nothing. I put a jumper on the battery just to see what would happen, same thing. Radio, bells, lights all go on, but nothing at the starter........



So yeah.....Where to start? Ignition but why was it running funny last night? Was it running rich/lean for some reason, maybe something with the fuel pump, but why was it totally fine up until I left the store? TFI slowly let go.... maybe. Plugs are all new (Less than 200 miles, proper gaps), no burnt wires. Recent TB/EGR gaskets but that problem has been fine for the past 500 miles. Dist, O2 sensor, gournds?



Still a SD car, not MAF.



What to do....what to do.....what to do.



Thanks for the help eveyone.



Scott





Update: Just ran a screwdriver across the starter relay and she started right up. Idle was great, was able to WOT and then after about 2-3 mins of idle, when warmer (Maybe) the 3500 rpm stumble came back.



No idea what to do next. Two problems affecting one thing or one problem affecting two things??????