Hey all.

After working on my fox for a while I finally decided to give it a drive. I drove it to my girlfriends house and it drove great, no problems at all and it felt so good to be driving her again. I get to her house and we are going to go get breakfast. We hop in the fox and I get maybe 2 cranks that are EXTREMELY slow and then nothing. I got door chimes, fuel pump on, and I heard the fan spinning a little but no start.



We tried jumping the battery, no change. I recently wired up an electric fan and I put the power on the ignition switch. I took that off just in case the fan was draining the power to the starter. That gave me nothing. Actually, interestingly enough, it gave me a couple cranks when the fan was all wired up but once I detach that I get just a click sound, sounds like something you would get from the starter but I think it was from the ignition switch or starter solenoid.



Well now she’s parked in front of my girlfriends house not moving. I have work tonight that I need to get to. Also her garage has only very basic tools. And ideas from you geniuses?