Drove with no wheel wells in rain now car acting up

Creomod

Creomod

Sep 14, 2018
San Antonio,Texas
Ok guys,I had no wheel wells for a few days and I drove it in the rain home and my car is starting to act weird. I removed air filter it was wet. I let it dry,sprayed maf cleaner put everything back and now it’s acting weird. Now it ideals higher then usual,it was normally at 900 now it jumped to 1500 rpm. The worst thing was on the hiway. I was driving power shifted and my car redlined aall the way! I turned it off (Manuel transmission) then put key on put in gear it turned on but at redline no sure if a,maf could cause this. Could a maf that got wet with water,then dried it sprayed with maf cleaner can cause this?Or maybe throttle cable?
 

