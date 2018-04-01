Drum self adjuster falling off

Just rebuilt the rear drums. New shoes, drums, cylinders, springs, self adjuster blah blah blah. Took it out on the road and the driver side drum self adjuster bracket fell off and got bent in between the shoe and the drum , the spring came off and everything. I cant bend the bracket back because it cracked. Now initially when I did the brakes when I got the car a month ago this is the exact thing that was wrong, I guess i have 2 questions, 1) why does it fall off even if I've adjusted the brakes correctly and 2) is there a way to just hook up the spring and not the self adjuster on one side? I dont wanna keep buying self adjuster rebuild kits just for the one bracket. Thanks in advance