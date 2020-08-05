Duraspark 2 conversion wiring help

I am doing a duraspark 2 swap in my 68 289. The parts are from a -84 5.0 GT.

I am very confused about the wiring of the red and white wires going into the ignition box. The -84 wiring diagram shows the white wire connected to cable 16 coming from the ignition switch, and the red wire connected to cable 32 going to the starter motor relay.

When looking at instructions which people have made on the web when doing this conversion, they show the total opposite.

Which one is correct?