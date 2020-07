This was not the point I wanted to be at in this project. Here in Maryland in order to have regular tags and freedoms the car has to be inspected. Luckily, I live in a county that doesn't have emissions. [emoji12] The plan was to get this car inspected as a 4 cylinder and then molest the hell out of it. All I needed to do was tag it and swap it. Now, with the front end damage I've got to mod the front end...tag it and then jump into my psychotic build process. This is what its about though....no GAS MONKEY garage crap going on here. The fog lights are supposed to be here today so I can start mocking up my cut lines on the Lx bumper. Glad I had the ugly gt bumper on the car when it fell. Guess the car didn't like the bumper too much. Lol. Guys I need you to do me a favor and help me name this car. Its going to have parts and pieces of over 10 mustangs that I've owned. One car came from a friend that died in a street race and another from a friend that got brain cancer and committed suicide. A lot of sentimental value going into this. Only rule is only 7 letters or numbers...its going on the tag. Thanks folks.. I'm no good at naming anything . I've decided to order a new tubular lower rad support instead of making my own. It'll save a lot of time just having to fab and weld the condensor mounts. Its already on order [emoji106]