Dyno Comparison for TFS 44cc Ported Heads vs PI Ported Heads with same VT Stage 2 Cams

So I was just going through some old Dyno Charts and wanted to share some of the comparisons I found and notes to help those looking to add power to their 2Vs.



Below is a Dyno comparison that Pro-Dyno did back in the day (2007ish) to show what type of gains can be made from Ported PI heads and switching to TFS Heads (Which were ported by Fox Lake).



A Couple of things to note:



- This was on different day's and about a few weeks apart.

- The same VT Stage II cam was used

- I did find out much later that the exhaust valve timings were off due to PI specific cams in a TFS Heads but does show a good comparison as a baseline.

NOTE: The valve timing on the exhaust could be off as much as 10 degrees and MHS has a video on youtube that explains this..

- This is with the Stock PI intake and 78mm BBK TB Combo

- The TFS Heads would have benefitted from a higher lift cam and proper timing - Dan from Pro-Dyno had to tune around the issue in low/mid Timing and Fuel curves as he noted something was odd at the time due to the PI cam in the TFS Head as we now know...

- This would have picked up more HP and TQ with a higher lift on intake and exhaust so could have been a bunch on the table in the low, mid and high ranges since the 2v likes a lot of timing in the low to mid range which launches into the higher RPM range...



Apples to apples it was a great increase and shows the potential for the TFS Heads and setup..