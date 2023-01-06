Dyno numbers

jason865

Member
Feb 14, 2016
I'm adding over the winter gt40 heads upgraded springs and trickflow stage 1 camshaft. I already have professional products upper amd lower 70mm throttle body lightning maf Cai electric fans t5 373. Should I add 24
24lbs injectors? My car is already dyno tuned with a chip. Made 251hp 295 torq to the wheels. What do you think ill see after the heads and cam upgrade?
 

