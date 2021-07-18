Mustang5L5 said: are the pads extended far enough to contact the rotor? Does the car brake normally during normal stops?



the parking brake level actuates an internal rachet that extends the Pistons slightly. After the powdercoating who reassembled the caliper? Did it work previously? Click to expand...

It’s actually just a rolling chassis right now. This is my first time tackling a mustang from the ground up. All these brake components are brand new. The powder coating company (unit f14 in Texas) did the disassembly and reassembly of the calipers.also, as this is a whole new brake system MC, booster, lines and all… can you not fill the lines with brake fluid without the vacuum on the booster being connected?