Bdude93
Member
- Oct 16, 2020
- 16
- 4
- 13
- 38
Hello,
Just got my SN95 cobra rear calipers back from powder coating. Got pads in and hooked my new e-brake cables from LMR. The entire setup is brand new as this is a ground up restoration. I made the mods to the e-brake handle and went to test it… only the passenger side is locking up.
Any ideas what would be preventing the driver side from locking too?
thanks
