Brakes E brake problem on SN95 swap

B

Bdude93

Member
Oct 16, 2020
Hello,
Just got my SN95 cobra rear calipers back from powder coating. Got pads in and hooked my new e-brake cables from LMR. The entire setup is brand new as this is a ground up restoration. I made the mods to the e-brake handle and went to test it… only the passenger side is locking up.
Any ideas what would be preventing the driver side from locking too?

thanks
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
When the parking brake is set, have the cables pulled equally at the calipers?

Also, is system fully bled?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,105
12,017
224
Massachusetts
are the pads extended far enough to contact the rotor? Does the car brake normally during normal stops?

the parking brake level actuates an internal rachet that extends the Pistons slightly. After the powdercoating who reassembled the caliper? Did it work previously?
 
B

Bdude93

Member
Oct 16, 2020
Mustang5L5 said:
are the pads extended far enough to contact the rotor? Does the car brake normally during normal stops?

the parking brake level actuates an internal rachet that extends the Pistons slightly. After the powdercoating who reassembled the caliper? Did it work previously?
It’s actually just a rolling chassis right now. This is my first time tackling a mustang from the ground up. All these brake components are brand new. The powder coating company (unit f14 in Texas) did the disassembly and reassembly of the calipers.

also, as this is a whole new brake system MC, booster, lines and all… can you not fill the lines with brake fluid without the vacuum on the booster being connected?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Yes, and the brakes will still work without vaccum, albeit poorly. Pump the brakes and make sure all the Pistons are fully extended. At that point pull the parking brake handle. Check to see both sides are being pulled equally and check the equalizer under the trans tunnel to see if it’s equal and not cocked to one side indicating unequal tension.
 
