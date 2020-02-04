E4OD in a 73 M1???



In 2019 I installed the third complete 351W based drive train in my 65 convert. The main parts are a 427W/AODE. I mention that in case anyone might be interested, and to indicate I have done some of this sort of stuff.



I am about to replace the 351C4V/C6 in my 73 Mach 1 with a 460/532.



Any knowledge or wild guess what it would take to back it with an E4OD? The alternative is an AODE, that would cost more and not be as clean; needs an adapter. I put an E4OD in another vehicle and prefer it.



