I have a 1991 5.0 LX, with a 347 stroker swap making 325 whp with a manual valve body aod. I have plans to go turbo with the same internals as I had for NA (yes they can support my power goals), ~10.5:1 compression, and I want ~450whp, I'll only need a couple pounds of boost, but I want to see if I can run e85 to ensure no knock, and cooler temperatures.



What do I need to replace to keep my car safe on e85?

I have an aftermarket fuel pressure regulator, new fuel rails from jegs, and some rubber lines in place of the steel lines at the ends.

I will be getting an e85 safe pump from on3 performance.

I need bigger injectors, but I don't know if I need e85 specific ones.

I have a Holley ECU and a sensor that can support flex fuel.

Will the gas tank be able to hold it?



Thanks guys.