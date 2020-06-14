Early fox body dual exhaust conversion questions

I'll apologize in advance, this has probably been asked a thousand times, but here I go anyway:

1983 GT conv, t-5 trans. car is totally stock.

I want to put a true dual exhaust set-up on it. I know I'll need the dual hump trans cross member. I want to keep the stock manifolds for now, and retain the heat riser for the holley.

This is where I'm getting lost. Do the stock manifolds in the 83 use the same pattern as an 86? Meaning, can I use a 86 and up off road pipe and it will line up with the manifolds?