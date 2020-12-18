Early Mach 1 without lettering on trunk decal?

R

red_mach1

New Member
Mar 4, 2020
2
0
1
Sonoma, CA
I have a '69 Mach 1 built 11-04-1968 that does not have the "Mach 1" lettering on the trunk decal.
The entire paint job is original, as the car sat in the original owner's garage for decades.
There is little wear or damage to the entire car, but maybe the decal peeled off and was replaced with a solid version.
The current decal is reflective, just without letters.

A pic of my car is attached, from when the original owner sold it.
And no, that's not my garage with particle-board shelving :)

I recall a Mach 1 book saying that the prototypes had some other arrangement but I don't recall the specifics.

Does anyone know if the early models were solid like mine?
Does anyone know when Mach 1s started rolling off the line?

Any thoughts are appreciated.
 

Attachments

  • _MG_0014.jpg
    _MG_0014.jpg
    449.5 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

geoklass
Exhaust Headers for '65-'70 Mustangs...
Replies
6
Views
1K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
geoklass
geoklass
F
For Sale 1973 Mustang convertible 351C w/ mods | NJ, NYC area
Replies
0
Views
1K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
fvc496
F
B
For Sale For Sale 1993 Mustang SSP Coupe
Replies
2
Views
6K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
General karthief
General karthief
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
844
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
JKWilson61
Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony - Status Update
Replies
22
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JKWilson61
JKWilson61
Top Bottom