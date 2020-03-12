Easiest 8.8 swap for '79

Hey all, just curious about a few things regarding rear end swaps/upgrades. Currently have a 1979 mustang with a 7.5 open diff with 3.45 gears. On one hand I'd like to upgrade that rear end to a posi with 3.45 or 3.73's, keeping the car "numbers matching" if I ever sell it. On the other hand, I'd have to assume it would be easier or possibly cheaper to just throw a complete 8.8 or even another 7.5 already done into it. I can swap a rear end myself but I'm hesitant on rebuilding one. I also doubt this car will ever get more than 300 HP. So I guess the main question here is what do you guys suggest the best route to be? Looking more for ease of building/finding parts than anything.