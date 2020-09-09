Eaton M112

I'm interested to buy a supercharger rotors for my lightning 2001 from eBay but the specifications comes with this note:
It is derived from the Cadillac XLR-V and STS-V (2006-2009) the 4.4L DOHC VVT LC3 V8 custom Eaton M122 Supercharger and integrated intercooler.
Are this rotor fit into my lightning supercharger????
Thanks in advance!!
 

