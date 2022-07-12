Ebay Radiator With Fans Worth Buying?

J

Jose2008

New Member
May 1, 2022
6
0
1
29
Texas
Has someone bought the ebay radiator with fans for 185 dollars. I want to know if it is worth it before buying it. or other cheap recomendations.

It is for a 1989 Mustang
 

  • Sponsors(?)


TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,836
7,807
234
S.I.NY
No . Get any of the aluminum radiators - champion , mishimoto etc and then do the contour fans if you want to run electric fans . I also currently run a derale setup that works pretty good on my blower car but looking to put spals in it
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Electric radiator fan recommendations?
Replies
67
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
cooling system
Replies
1
Views
120
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
KRUISR
Contour Fans - What you need to know
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
I
correct injector for fox body
Replies
6
Views
404
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
K
Flix a lite fan with Mishimoto radiator
Replies
0
Views
251
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Kuwait-Foxbody
K
Top Bottom