eBay throttle body?

Performance Billet 75mm Throttle Body for 86-93 Ford Mustang GT Cobra LX 5.0 V8 | eBay 75mm Throttle Body Performance Billet for 86-93 Ford Mustang GT Cobra LX 5.0 SL V8. - CNC Cut Billet aluminum Throttle Body Housing, 75mm Single Blade. Mustang 5.0 V8 Engine, with 75mm ID throttle Opening.

This seems wild to me!Anybody run one of these?Can they be much worse than the ones that whistle?