Ebrake debacle

Boricua86

Boricua86

Jul 17, 2016
Milford, Michigan
Alright folks i knows theres a ton of write ups on the 5 lug swap, but most if not all are directed at the 87 to 93 group.
I have everything figured out and installed except for the ebrake part. Cant find a solid answer for this one;
Can I use the 86 parking cable with the sn95 rear calipers?
If yes, please write up how.

If not, please explain the right way of going about it.

Thanks in advance
 

