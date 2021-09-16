That 89 you have is quite forgiving as far as running the wrong ecm

Pick up one or two from the junkyard even if it is from a truck the car should run

Get one from the same year and the same number of cylinders

Light will be on and may run poorly (clutch vs auto et al)

That way you can test it by letting it sit a few days and retesting the battery

Once you get it figured out you will have a spare processor that will run the car for test purposes

All of you should have a spare processor if you plan on keeping your car forever

A good factory rebuilt ecm is a hard thing to find when you actually need one and they are not going to get any cheaper