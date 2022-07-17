I need some help with issues related to the ECM on my Cobra.I built a FactoryFive Roadster using a '91 Mustang GT 5.0 as the donor car. I've done some upgrades to the engine: 94 Cobra intake, higher lb injectors, larger TB, oversize rockers, etc. and had a SCT 4-Bank Eliminator Chip programmed with all of the modifications. I put the car in for winter storage and when I was getting it ready for this summer, then it just wouldn't start. The car had been running great for all 7K miles and did not have any issues when I parked it last November. The issue it was having is the fuel pump would just keep running and nothing would happen during cranking. I followed the checklist that JRICHKER outlined in the thread:The first fail in the test was the PIP sensor, so I replaced the distributor (still running a stock distributor) and still no start. Then followed all of the other tests in order and they all passed. Thus, the only thing I could think of next was to replace the ECM with a re-manufactured unit (which is all that is available now) without the SCT Eliminator chip. I let it get up to temperature and set timing to 12deg. The car runs fine at idle, but when trying to drive it, it would surge, die, sputter, surge, die, etc.I then re-installed the SCT Eliminator Chip into the re-manufactured ECM and once again, the car idles great, with no issues. Then once I try to drive it, I have the same problem of sputtering, dying, surging, etc.I am not sure what to do next. If there are other solutions to this issue on the forum, I have been unable to locate them, thus any suggestions are appreciated.