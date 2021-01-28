Electrical ECM Pin 46 Trace Wire Burnt on MAF Conversion

Looking for some assistance troubleshooting my bad A9L. I had a running driving speed density 87 car with the stock ECM. Not only did the engine have a bearing on the way out but the ECM ran the fuel pump all the time. I have since swapped the engine, converted to MAF, and installed an A9L. The car ran for a good 10 min or so but I was getting 5v on the TPS green wire while I was trying to set it. After trying to assess why I had 5v there I decided to pull the ECM and I can see the pin 46 trace wire burnt. I'm trying to figure out what to do next? I can fix the trace on the board, but what causes this? I don't see any visual signs of capacitors damaged. Was it just a bad ECM? I have my neutral safety switch jumped out but I have a new one in route. I don't think that could cause this? I have heard about checking for voltage at pin 46 without the ECM installed so I will try that next. Any other things I should check or look for? Oddly the car ran fine as a speed density car with an engine knock lol. Now I can't seem to get it going. TIA.
 

That trace gets burnt when O2 wiring isn't right, if you're convinced its now right, just jumper the bad section of trace with a piece of wire and some solder.
 
HemiRick said:
That trace gets burnt when O2 wiring isn't right, if you're convinced its now right, just jumper the bad section of trace with a piece of wire and some solder.
My 87 should have the right harnesses assuming it was always a 5 speed car. Wouldn’t hurt to double check I suppose
 
87 doesn’t have an 02 jumper. Test for voltage on pin 46 during key on and during crank. Shouldn’t be any.
 
