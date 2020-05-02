ECT sensor reading

G

Gone

New Member
May 2, 2020
1
0
0
21
Home
Hiya! My -96 GT got a problem, it runs a bit rich and im gonna put a new O2 sensor in it next week, because DTC code said so, but i notice that ECT-sensor might be bad also.
I get 700 Ohms resistance when motor is cold, is that right??
I think this is not correct because a driver side sensor reading is totally different, 55kOhms...for testing, these sensors arent interchangeable right?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J 1990 saleen ACT and ECT sensor location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
golf4283 Ect Sensor Grounding Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R ect sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
FoMoCo17 ECT & ACT Sensor voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
E ECT sensor question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Similar threads
1990 saleen ACT and ECT sensor location
Ect Sensor Grounding
ect sensor
ECT & ACT Sensor voltage
ECT sensor question
Top Bottom