ECT sensor reading

Hiya! My -96 GT got a problem, it runs a bit rich and im gonna put a new O2 sensor in it next week, because DTC code said so, but i notice that ECT-sensor might be bad also.

I get 700 Ohms resistance when motor is cold, is that right??

I think this is not correct because a driver side sensor reading is totally different, 55kOhms...for testing, these sensors arent interchangeable right?