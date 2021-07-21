Ok Im posting all these questions that I have,WILL help me bigtime here.I have a 89 5 speed maf that has a lean condition.I want to make sure that the fuel tables/stratgey on my a9l isnt the problem.I want to rule that out so I bought a 92 5 speed maf car to drive .Im not sure what the ecu number is becuse it was rebuit and they changed the ford sticker with the barcode.When I installed it in my 89 the car just turns on and shuts right off.Im assumming it should work beacuse its equvilant I belive Thats just my opinion seeing they are both from maf 5 speed cars.Way differnet years thou.Might anyone have an answer to this one?Any imput would be apprecited