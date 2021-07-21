Electrical Ecu 5 speed maf from 92 wont work on 89 maf 5 speed why?

Ok Im posting all these questions that I have,WILL help me bigtime here.I have a 89 5 speed maf that has a lean condition.I want to make sure that the fuel tables/stratgey on my a9l isnt the problem.I want to rule that out so I bought a 92 5 speed maf car to drive .Im not sure what the ecu number is becuse it was rebuit and they changed the ford sticker with the barcode.When I installed it in my 89 the car just turns on and shuts right off.Im assumming it should work beacuse its equvilant I belive Thats just my opinion seeing they are both from maf 5 speed cars.Way differnet years thou.Might anyone have an answer to this one?Any imput would be apprecited
 

I hate when people destroy original documentation. I used a 92 5sp computer in my 88gt that I converted to mass air. Still in there to this day with no problems. I'm curious to know the answer. There's a couple guys that know this stuff thoroughly so I'll let them get in here and help.
 
Thank you it’s soo overwhelming when you have 2 cars that have issues.
 
Just for the record, the 92 computer was in a running car that you own? And.... Have you put it back in the 92 and made sure it will still start after not starting the 89? Just building some info for the thread.
 
Yes it works just fine on my 92. I’m not running the 92 because I might’ve blown head gasket on that one but yes it works flawlessly
 
