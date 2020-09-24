ECU and Wiring for a foxbody swap

Help appreciated! I am hopefully nearing the end of swapping a 98 cobra engine and manual transmission in to my 92 foxbody. My friend that was heading up the wiring has been m.i.a. for a while so I have decided to re do the wiring. I'm not getting any spark while trying to start the car up and that has led a few people to believe that the ECU is done for (probably got wet when I wasnt there.)



My main questions are how interchangeable are the ECUs for similar year models that came with the 4.6 [also any reliable ECU repair shops because i find conflicting information] and if anyone has a wiring diagram and/or the wires not needed to run the car.



I'm really not trying to buy a standalone ECU for this thing and I have limited time alloted to accomplishing this swap as I am in the Army and the car is at my father's place. Thank you for any help!



I have experience with wiring, just never done it in a vehicle before so I am fairly confident that as soon as i figure these things out I can get it done. Oh and for those wondering I got the engine and trans from a friend because the foxbody started out as a 2.3 automatic