Hello stangnet, I have completed a swap in my 87 mustang with a 98 4.6 dohc out of a Lincoln mark viii. I have codes for few things on my ecu like transmission and egr and o2 sensors. I want to know what software/ programmer can I use that I can plug into my ob2 and with my pc makes changes to the ecu. Basically like deleted the Egr and the ecu is a auto transmission but I’m using a manual transmission so i need the ecu know I’m using the manual transmission now. Thank you.