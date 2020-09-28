Hey guys I have a question regarding the ecu ground. The previous owner relocated the battery to the trunk. My car has a wire tuck, so most wiring is in drivers side fender.



It appears that they cut the ground wire that went to the negative battery terminal.



So, can I pull the remaining wire out of the existing terminal and add a new 10ga wire and run it back to the battery? Or should I just use a new ring terminal and tie the two together?



I attached a picture, might be hard to see.



Also, what problems could I have by leaving it as is?



Thank you.