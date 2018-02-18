Progress Thread ECU is back, looks good, she’s alive!!

Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,267
488
123
382348FC-A833-49A9-8DAA-FE5A92208A9A.jpeg
D5F19996-9C77-4797-B7F1-4F8ADED58B14.jpeg
979EBC69-E315-4350-8267-55219560B4A6.jpeg
E630B8FD-43B1-4F31-9C32-C3EB99DBF6D9.png EDB4596E-BD0C-40A0-81B1-3F8F804E78DF.png 58F8E4E2-D013-43C1-87A1-5786BF5D7F2A.jpeg 4E5FFEFE-10E0-41D5-8008-B5CC8BE5013A.jpeg
Ok guys so picked up these 94/95 SN95 spindles for 160 off Craig’s. They look pretty decent missing a couple lug nut bolts, but other wise that’s it unless there’s something you all see. What is the little gear tooth thing on one of them and do I need it or can it come off? So I know @Mustang5L5 kinda helped guide me a little, where would I find the passenger side brake line adapter, and a 3-2 conversion kit? Rotors and rear disc set up I will be getting from northracecars.com Going to grab these items, are the ball joint spacers the right ones? Also are either of these proportioning valves ok. Thanks any other input will be great, another task I will be trying to conquer on my own.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,517
8,683
224
Massachusetts
The ring is for the ABS. Just ignore it. All replacement hubs these days are the abs version.
 
HotFox

HotFox

10 Year Member
Jan 5, 2009
937
520
134
39
SE Michigan
You can knock off than the ABS ring. It is just pressed on. I pounded mine off with a punch and a hammer when I replaced them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Elirides
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,267
488
123
Should I do anything to them in regards to cleaning up, I know some ppl get them blasted and coated, or should I just wire brush them a little and spray them, or just use as is?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,517
8,683
224
Massachusetts
Same here. Depending on your budget I'd replace the hubs as well, but chances are they are fine.

Just out of curiousity, what are the part numbers cast into the spindles?
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,267
488
123
Mustang5L5 said:
Same here. Depending on your budget I'd replace the hubs as well, but chances are they are fine.

Just out of curiousity, what are the part numbers cast into the spindles?
Click to expand...
F4Z 7 AA and F4Z 8 AA, is that what you were talking about?
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,835
882
214
40
Acworth, GA
Reddevil91 said:
Do you know what the torque spec is for the spindle nut, I’ll probably end up just replacing the hub assembly. Also is it true that nut is a one time use?
Click to expand...
The torque spec for the spindle nut is 3 ugga duggas. Ignore the ABS reductor ring, the weight of it is irrelevant. Those spindles have already developed a nice protective layer of rust; best not to interfere with it's natural protection. Bolt them on and get down to business.

Kurt
 
  • Dislike
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and 74stang2togo
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,007
4,123
203
42
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.jpg


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,216
10,427
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
90sickfox said:
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.jpg


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
Click to expand...
Mstng93SSP said:
I don't think that is correct. He has 94-95 spindles, the ones you pictured look like 96.

9SgQHP.jpg
Click to expand...
The face you make when you realize your spindles are 96+.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Titaniumfrost302, Shakerhood, mikestang63 and 3 others
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,161
6,949
234
S.I.NY
For a little more then that ball joint spacer kit you can buy motorcraft oem 94/95 ball joints from rock auto .
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,267
488
123
C22C1634-77F0-47A2-8B0C-8DF66DFDB2D8.png
90sickfox said:
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.jpg


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
Click to expand...
I’d say these look like yours you have there?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Shakerhood and 90sickfox
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
95TT347Cobra BEST SWAP OPTIONS! 05 GT 4.6 3v (Threw Rod), I have a 4.6L 2v out of an 04 GT and 4V in A mark. Suggestion? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
wicked93gs Swapping a 3.7L v6 into my 1966 Mustang, looking for a bit of ECU info 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 10
F Any of you 5.0 guys looked into the megasquirt ECU? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B RX8 owner looking to confer on DBW and ECU 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
BEST SWAP OPTIONS! 05 GT 4.6 3v (Threw Rod), I have a 4.6L 2v out of an 04 GT and 4V in A mark. Suggestion?
94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs
Swapping a 3.7L v6 into my 1966 Mustang, looking for a bit of ECU info
Any of you 5.0 guys looked into the megasquirt ECU?
RX8 owner looking to confer on DBW and ECU
Top Bottom