Ecu part numbers

Crockettg24
New Member
-
- Jan 28, 2020
-
- 10
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 25
I think my ecu is out can anyone explain how to test it and or what the part number means so i can possibility get a diffrent one other then yr3f-12A650-Ea the other code on mine is jrxo
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|B
|Aftermarket ecu
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|C
|Ecu gauges iac and egr problems please help
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|B
|Electrical ECU part (eprom?) damaged by capacitor help
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Expired Or Trade J4j1 Ecu, 70mm Tb, H Pipes, Stock 95 Airbox, Lots Of Parts
|Engine and Power Adder Parts
|0
|Part numbers for ECU and harness
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2