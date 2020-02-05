Ecu part numbers

C

Crockettg24

New Member
Jan 28, 2020
10
0
1
25
San angelo TX
I think my ecu is out can anyone explain how to test it and or what the part number means so i can possibility get a diffrent one other then yr3f-12A650-Ea the other code on mine is jrxo
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Aftermarket ecu The Welcome Wagon 0
C Ecu gauges iac and egr problems please help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Electrical ECU part (eprom?) damaged by capacitor help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
rock4451 Expired Or Trade J4j1 Ecu, 70mm Tb, H Pipes, Stock 95 Airbox, Lots Of Parts Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
SportGTR Part numbers for ECU and harness SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Aftermarket ecu
Ecu gauges iac and egr problems please help
Electrical ECU part (eprom?) damaged by capacitor help
Expired Or Trade J4j1 Ecu, 70mm Tb, H Pipes, Stock 95 Airbox, Lots Of Parts
Part numbers for ECU and harness
Top Bottom