ECU questions

africansnowowl

africansnowowl

Active Member
Apr 29, 2020
78
27
28
37
San Antonio
Are you able to use a 96-98 ECU on a 99-04 engine/trans? I have an 02’ aluminum explorer 4.6 and 99’ GT T-45. Using a 99GT wiring harness
Are there certain ECU’s that are better or worse like fox bodies had?
Will the ECU cause drivability issues if there is no EGR/emissions equipment?
The only performance mods will be bigger TB/plenum, bigger maf, and shorties/full o/r exhaust
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Another windstar swap.
Replies
0
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Humboldtgrin
H
TTSaleen05
Engine Multiple engine codes
Replies
200
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TTSaleen05
TTSaleen05
B
Progress Thread Update And Opinions On My Build Plan And Some Questions.
Replies
51
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Davedacarpainter
Davedacarpainter
F
Planning The Next Mods
Replies
6
Views
657
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
madspeed
madspeed
TeamCaffeineGT
  • Poll
5.4l Dohc Swap
Replies
27
Views
28K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TeamCaffeineGT
TeamCaffeineGT
Top Bottom