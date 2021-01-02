I am installing a 90 5.0 and AOD in a 66 Mustang. I bought a wrecked 90 mustang 5.0 with a 5 speed and swapped over all the wiring, sensors, dash cluster, steering column and the A9L ecu. So electrically it is a 90 mustang without the air bag stuff. I have read many posts about going from aod to manual with no problem, but I don't find any going from manual to aod. My question is will the A9L work with the aod? What about idle when stopping in gear with the load from the converter and transmission?



I am not using the smog pump or vapor canister but I kept the EGR. Will any of that give me a check engine light?



If I can use the A9L I will send it to ECU Exchange to go thru it. Or do I need to find a A9P instead?



I would love to have kept the t-5 but my left knee doesn't like pushing a clutch pedal anymore.