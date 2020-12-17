Ecu test

Creomod

Creomod

Member
Sep 14, 2018
San Antonio,Texas
Ok also in the crank no start list or headed towards the back towards the fuel pressure testing It says to jump pin 22 with safety pin with test light to power and connect self test like your spitting codes (jumper)and the light should blink when you put key in run position. My question is how many times is it supposed to blink? Mine was on then once I turned key to run it blinked one time and never again, I believe it stayed off. Reason I ask is because I took off my computer and had the 3 capacitors changed today.Is it supposed to blink more then once in this test?
 

