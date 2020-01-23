ECU Tuning Help

Hey all,



I just picked up a '90 GT hatch 5 speed that needs an ECU but the problem I'm facing is the motor has a typhoon intake, GT40 heads, pistons, rods, Comp Custom Grind and an exhaust. I was wondering if I would be able to just get it to run off of a stock A9L or I would need to invest in something like a MegaSquirt 2.0 for it to start.



Thanks for any help!!



Rick