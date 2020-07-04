Ecu wiring help

Hi all, first time post and just wondering if I can get a little help with one wire, I have the wiring pin out but the wire colour on mine dosent seem to be on there. I got a 5.0 1991 with cobra head/intake/70mm throttle/MAF as a non runner, wiring was a little over the place but I started it up today and cuts out not long after.I am left with this one wire not plugged in but seems to be merged into the red/grey wire, does anyone help with where this goes please?I have circled where it joins into red/black wire and put a blue arrow to the wire that's not plugged in, it's not light blue like wiring diagram so not sure where it goes!Thanks for any help!If I keep the revs to 2500rpm it dosent cut out but cuts out trying idle on its ownAlso just to add its Efi not carburetor