Ecu wiring help

Hi all, first time post and just wondering if I can get a little help with one wire, I have the wiring pin out but the wire colour on mine dosent seem to be on there. I got a 5.0 1991 with cobra head/intake/70mm throttle/MAF as a non runner, wiring was a little over the place but I started it up today and cuts out not long after.
I am left with this one wire not plugged in but seems to be merged into the red/grey wire, does anyone help with where this goes please?
I have circled where it joins into red/black wire and put a blue arrow to the wire that's not plugged in, it's not light blue like wiring diagram so not sure where it goes!

Thanks for any help!

IMG_20200704_215359.jpg


If I keep the revs to 2500rpm it dosent cut out but cuts out trying idle on its own

Also just to add its Efi not carburetor
 

