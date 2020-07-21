ECU

D

D.Piper

New Member
Jul 17, 2020
9
0
1
22
Pleasant Hill, IL
Swapping my 87 for a 91 5.0 drivetrain. The swap is complete besides the wiring. Anyone know where I can find an ECU and once I get one, where do I send it to get it flashed and reprogrammed?
 

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,651
444
124
Kearney, NE
Is the engine stock or what mods have been done? The stock computer, in MAF configuration, (A9L for manual transmissions) can compensate for more modifications than newer computers. I’d search for the MAF conversion threads here.
 
ECU
