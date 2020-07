Use an a9l or a9p and maf conversion harness. It is all you really need. I converted my 87 over to mass air using the maf harness. had to move a few pins on the main plug and wire in the mass air wires in, It wasnt hard and didnt take long.I used a similar kit to this one. https://www.ebay.com/p/671695081?ii...MIiOyToO3e6gIVT_DACh3_oQdqEAQYASABEgKVAfD_BwE