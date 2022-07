Hello everyone, I have an 85gt with a b303 cam, stiffer comp cam valve springs, edelbrock performer rpm air gap intake and a edelbrock avs2 1906 650cfm carb, it is very very sluggish. The timing is set correctly. What carb settings can I do to it? It’s brand new out of the box. What step up springs do I need to put in since the cam gives it less vacuum.