What gives with the edit time now? Was a member on here years ago and never saw this. What's the reason for this now? I see it as making any new comer to Mustangs on this site uncomfortable and will leave if he or she can not fix their post/s. Very terrible idea the way I see it. I see you can fix it when your time is "mature". How does this help making new people feel welcomed? This only leads to problems and people leaving.



You have the younger generations of Mustang owners looking for help and the last thing they need is this. I'm back gladly to give help though with this edit time limit, I too feel I'll just stay away from this site. We're here to help not to make fun of or have them jump threw hoops to get a post removed after the time limit to edit has expired. Too late getting it removed for people here would see it well before a mod can remove it. Imo this only brings sarcasm, ridicule, or people starting trouble.



Whatever, just an opinion from another mod (myself). Inform me on why this is and maybe I might understand and stay for a while, thanks.