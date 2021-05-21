Going with a Contour V6 fan assembly on the Volstang (‘81 Volvo 244 with a 5.0L/T-5)... fits the Volvo diesel rad perfectly-ish.



I’m going with two temp ranges for the fan kick-in. 97-92*c (207-197*f) and 102-97*c (215-207*f)



That should be about right for a 5.0L with a 195*f t-stat to stay with-in the 200-210*f operating range.



What is the most effective fan sequence?



Run the driver side fan at 207* at low speed only with the pass side fan at 215* at high speed only?



Or



Run both driver and pass side fans at low speed at 207* then kick-in high speed at 215*?



OR



Run the driver side fan in a duel speed sequence of 207 low and 215 high. The pass side fan will be a high speed only kick in at 215?



Thanks in advance.