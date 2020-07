I'm a newbie so bear with me if this is a stupid question. I recently picked up a 69 Coupe and have been going back and forth between keeping the 302 or swapping for a 351W. I found a great deal on a fuel-injected 351W that I believe came from a mid 90s van or truck. I know 69-70 351s will mostly drop right in, but I'm pretty sure it would be too tall with the intake. Can anyone confirm this for me, or has anyone done a similar swap? Thanks in advance