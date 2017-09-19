Efi 351w Swap

My plan is to just throw a 351w into the Daddywagon. I bought the engine a couple of years ago from a guy who built up Ford Lightnings. I can’t remember if it was his or an engine he got from someone else. I believe it was someone else’s because I recall him saying the previous owner installed the cobra rockers. Well I lifted the gt40 heads and the piston tops have quite a bit of black carbon buildup. The plugs and combustion chambers look ok! The intake valve on #1 cylinder is darker than the other 7. I ordered valve seals, but I am intent on not diassembling the engine any further. If I have to pull pistons then I will just have what I believe to be a better block machined and begin my long rod 351w build.