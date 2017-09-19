Efi 351w Swap

nelzfoxes
Aug 20, 2013
- 422
- 269
- 94
Alright. I am just trying to plan ahead. Who amongst us has successfully completed this swap? Chime in with any problems you ran into or parts you had to buy, etc. I ask because this is the next step for the Daddywagon. I just about completed the installation of an efi 302 from a 1986 mustang gt into a 1985 Ford LTD foxbody station wagon. I used Ford's M-12071-A50 harness. The computer is A9L. The meter is Pro Flow(?) calibrated to 24lb injectors. The car starts and runs. Now that I am so close to driving it the time has come to build and install a 351. Thoughts?