Efi 351w Swap

Alright. I am just trying to plan ahead. Who amongst us has successfully completed this swap? Chime in with any problems you ran into or parts you had to buy, etc. I ask because this is the next step for the Daddywagon. I just about completed the installation of an efi 302 from a 1986 mustang gt into a 1985 Ford LTD foxbody station wagon. I used Ford's M-12071-A50 harness. The computer is A9L. The meter is Pro Flow(?) calibrated to 24lb injectors. The car starts and runs. Now that I am so close to driving it the time has come to build and install a 351. Thoughts?
 

RaggedGT said:
Is the 302 healthy? If so have you considered adding boost?
1986 is unique. You know the deal. More restrictive, forged flat tops, originally speed density. It's been sitting for years, truth be told. I just threw it in there. My intent was never to use the 302. My coworkers kept bugging me about the project and suggested I just get it running with the 302 since it was already in there. It ended up in there because it was attached to the k member with cobra brakes and the tremec 3550 that I wanted for the 351 swap. I should know more about the health of the motor in the coming weeks... when I drive it!
 
F2D3B832-05D8-4113-9CD4-94544C040B46.jpeg
Pic of some 351 swap parts taken this past weekend.
Thread revival! I am gonna try to get the 351 in there in the coming weeks. The 302 runs... okay. It’s healthy enough that I can dump the clutch leaving a lot and get it sideways pretty easily. When I start my stock 93 though it’s obvious that the 86 motor needs a little work. The 351 I have is a lightning motor that I threw an H.O. cam into. It also has cobra roller rockers on the iron gt40’s. I will use this thread to show the 351 swap as I go. It won’t be pretty but I hope to just get it in there.
 
790AF785-3E01-47BD-A90F-087BDF417CF0.jpeg
8EBF88B5-6999-4EF0-8AE7-BDBBFF7BF8C3.jpeg
EF98E3CD-4EBC-4DCC-A9A7-8FC0FCE749EB.jpeg
44A76933-47A9-4295-8AE6-4C203806DE8F.jpeg
My plan is to just throw a 351w into the Daddywagon. I bought the engine a couple of years ago from a guy who built up Ford Lightnings. I can’t remember if it was his or an engine he got from someone else. I believe it was someone else’s because I recall him saying the previous owner installed the cobra rockers. Well I lifted the gt40 heads and the piston tops have quite a bit of black carbon buildup. The plugs and combustion chambers look ok! The intake valve on #1 cylinder is darker than the other 7. I ordered valve seals, but I am intent on not diassembling the engine any further. If I have to pull pistons then I will just have what I believe to be a better block machined and begin my long rod 351w build.
 
I’m thinking about pouring coca cola into every cylinder and letting it sit. Can anyone recommend something else?
 
5EF34850-90DA-49A2-A9AF-F4AC9485987B.jpeg
FE82E6E0-7EDD-481C-968F-E221DB330A3A.jpeg
55824466-0A52-4848-8438-C0855E1B8943.jpeg
46D1E260-023B-416D-970B-F8D0391675A6.jpeg
I just used dish detergent a golf head cleaning brush and a pocket screwdriver. Wuteva. Above is cylinders 4-1 top to bottom.
 
D7920707-3C35-49F0-92CC-8A5721D5440E.jpeg
35CE0945-832E-4CA9-9202-AB59E2A4FEC7.jpeg
43269D60-1C91-4A5A-A780-0D3644C5566B.jpeg

The upside down photos of my very professional technique!

:nice:
 
