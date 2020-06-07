EFI and megasquirt questions

I am an old school mechanic, I know very little about computer controled engines. I'm currently building a 93 5.0, pretty much stock, to put in my 66 coupe. I have the computer, wiring harness and all the sensors from the 93. I hear a lot of good things about megasquirt, but I don't know much about it. Is it used to replace the stock ECM or add to it? Will it connect to the stock sensors? What is the real advantage the megasquirt ( or other after market systems) over the stock ECM? This is going to be a daily driver, not a racer. been there, done that.
 

